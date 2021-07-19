UrduPoint.com
SU Announces Schedule For Admissions To PhD In Different Disciplines

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:48 PM

Different departments, centers and institutes of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday issued schedules of interviews for admissions to PhD programs for the academic year 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Different departments, centers and institutes of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday issued schedules of interviews for admissions to PhD programs for the academic year 2021.

In this regard, the Department of Physiology and Medical Laboratory Technology (DPMLT) chairman Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Leghari informed that the interviews of candidates for admissions to PhD in physiology will be conducted on August 2,2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at his office.

Apart from Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Leghari, the interview committee includes associate professor department of Physiology Dr. Jamshed Warsi and Assistant Professor working on tenure track system Dr.

Ayaz Ali Samo.

On the other hand, the director Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmed Naqvi informed that the interviews for admissions to PhD in Biotechnology / Genetics will be held on July 27 at 9:30 a.m. at his office.

The interviews of the candidates who passed the pre-entrance test with minimum 40 percent marks for admissions to M.Phil in Biotechnology/ Genetics will be conducted on July 28 at 9.30 a.m. at the director's office.

The interviews for admissions to PhD in business Administration will be held on July 29,2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the IBA director's Office.

The candidates have been directed to appear in the interviews on time.

