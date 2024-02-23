Open Menu

SU Announces Schools Closure On Shab-e-Baraat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

SU announces schools closure on Shab-e-Baraat

In light of the announcement by the School Education and Literacy Department of Sindh, the Registrar of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko has announced the closure of schools associated with the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) In light of the announcement by the school education and Literacy Department of Sindh, the Registrar of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko has announced the closure of schools associated with the university.

As per the official notification, Dr N. A Baloch Model School Hyderabad and Sayed Panah Ali Shah Model School Sindh University Colony Jamshoro will remain closed on Monday, February 26th, on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat (15 Shaaban-Al-Moazzam 1443 AH).

However, the essential staff shall remain on their duties as usual.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Hyderabad Jamshoro February

Recent Stories

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 ..

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..

3 minutes ago
 Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports ..

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala

3 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln C ..

Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner

10 minutes ago
 Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

3 minutes ago
 Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

5 minutes ago
 DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relati ..

DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela

5 minutes ago
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Is ..

Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) ..

6 minutes ago
 COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen

COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen

6 minutes ago
 Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

6 minutes ago
 Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of a ..

Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby

5 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in ..

Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan