SU Announces Schools Closure On Shab-e-Baraat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
In light of the announcement by the School Education and Literacy Department of Sindh, the Registrar of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko has announced the closure of schools associated with the university
As per the official notification, Dr N. A Baloch Model School Hyderabad and Sayed Panah Ali Shah Model School Sindh University Colony Jamshoro will remain closed on Monday, February 26th, on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat (15 Shaaban-Al-Moazzam 1443 AH).
However, the essential staff shall remain on their duties as usual.
