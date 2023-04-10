SU announces second phase first semester LLB examination

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Controller of the Semester Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday announced the date for the conduct of the second phase first semester LLB examination of public and private sector colleges.

According to the announcement, the first semester examination of third, fourth and fifth year 5-Year LLB (Honors) Programme will start from April 26, 2023 in all public and private colleges affiliated with the University of Sindh Jamshoro.