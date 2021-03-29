SU announces semester examinations for affiliated public and private sector colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Controller of Semester Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday informed that first semester examinations of different disciplines would be conducted in affiliated public and private sector colleges from April 15.

He informed that the university management would conduct BCIT, BCS, BS Software Engineering and BS Information Technology first semester examinations 2020 from April 15, 2021 under strict compliance of SOPs of Sindh Government against COVID-19.