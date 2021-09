SU announces semester exams of 5-year LLB programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh University (SU) Controller of Examinations (Semester) Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui has announced to conduct semester examination of five-year LLB Programme from September 30.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, SSB law College Naushahro Feroze was designated for conducting examination for Indus College of Law Hyderabad, Sindh Law College Hyderabad, Jinnah Law College, Sindh Mehran Law College Jamshoro, Everest Law College Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas Law College Mirpurkhas, PIB Law College Dadu, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Law College Dadu, Qazi Mian Ahmed Qureshi Law College Moro and Faiz Muhammad Sahto Law College Kandiaro, while Shan Aasi Law College Center will conduct examination for Shan Aasi Law College Tando Adam and Ali Law College Sanghar.

Similarly, examination for Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talib-ul-Maula law College Hala and Quiad-e-Azam Law College Nawabshah will be taken their relevant colleges.