SU approves 6 PhD, 39 M. Phil degrees

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), University of Sindh in its 139th meeting awarded six PhD and 39 M.Phil degrees on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), University of Sindh in its 139th meeting awarded six PhD and 39 M.Phil degrees on Monday.

According to university spokesman, the meeting of the BASR held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro approved to award PhD Degrees to Kashif Memon and Kamran Malik in Mathematics, Shahnawaz Thebo in Zoology, Muhammad Ismail in Information Technology, Feroza in Botany and Malik Alamgir in Chemistry.

The BASR also approved M. Phil degrees for Muhammad Rameez Ansari in Pharmaceutics, Muhammad Aslam Abbasi, Komal Zaman Khan Qaimkhani and Benazir Lark in English Literature, Rama Ahuja and Abdul Rasheed Mugheri in Information Technology, Asma Imdad in Commerce, Humaira Mughal in education, Syed Ghulam Rasool in Development Studies, Asim Abbas in Political Science, Saima Naz Sangi, Khalida Hira Soomro and Mansoor Ahmad Khan in Psychology, Muhammad Younis and Maula Bakhsh Kanhio in Mathematics, Shahnaz Rajput (Physiology), Saeed Ahmed, Suriya Bibi Ahmadani and Muhammad Nawaz Baghio in Geology, Muhammad Zulqarnain and Zaheer Ahmed Shaikh in Microbiology, Muhammad Imran Khattak in Organic Chemistry, Aziz Ahmed, Samiya Rajput, Munir Hassan and Zoya Syed in Fresh Water Biology and Fisheries, Abdul Samad, Subdar Ali Chandio in Statistics, Pirah Bughio, Ahmed Farhan and Shafique Ahmed Memon in Computer Science, Nida Urooj Mirani, Madiha Khatoon and Zeenat Leghari in Botany, Komal Hingoro, Humaira Joyo and Muhammad Ali Brohi in Zoology and Jan Muhammad Bughio and Sahib Ghanghro in Environmental Sciences.

The meeting was attended among others by Prof. Dr. Abdullah Dayo, Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khumbati, Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Prof. Dr. Javed Chandio, Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Prof. Dr. Irfana Mallah, Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Altaf Nizamani and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon.