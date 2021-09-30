SU approves admissions to 765 M.Phil, 483 PhD candidates in various disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The meeting of deans, directors and chairpersons was held on Thursday under the chair of Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro to finalize and approve admission lists of M.Phil and PhD candidates and fee structure.

According to university spokesman, the meeting reviewed the admission lists of academic year 2021 and approved the Names of scholars who have been declared successful for admissions after interviews conducted in the concerned departments.

The Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon in his briefing informed the meeting that as many as 765 M.Phil and 483 PhD scholars have been finalized for enrollment in various disciplines for the academic year 2021.

He said that many candidates had applied for admissions to M.Phil but those who secured minimum 40 percent marks were called for interviews adding that different departments had sent the lists of selected M.Phil candidates as per their requirement and higher education commission (HEC) rules.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the first semester of M.Phil and PhD scholars ought to be completed by December 2021 in order to avoid further delay and compensate the academic loss of the students.

He asked the directors and chairpersons to ensure completion of M.Phil degrees within two years and PhD degrees within 3 years so that the scholars might pave the way towards jobs in the national job market.

The Vice Chancellor said that merit in admissions had been ensured because he said merit at educational institutions was a key to success which played a pivotal role in uplifting a society.

He said that many candidates had submitted applications for admissions to M.Phil and PhD programmes in different disciplines at the University of Sindh, which clearly showed that the confidence of the youths had increased over the higher learning institution. "This all has become due to the educational and research reforms brought in the University of Sindh", he said and added that M.Phil fees would be charged as per semester and Ph.D fees on an annual basis so that they might not be burdened financially.

He said that due to unfavorable financial conditions, even 20 percent increment had not been given to the employees in July 2021 adding that because of 20 percent increase in salaries and 10 percent in pension, the university will have to face a financial burden of Rs. 530 million annually, while the Higher Education Commission was allocating budget according to the number of enrollments.

"Apart from that, not a single rupee is being given by HEC to meet the expenditures including increments in the salaries of employees", he said.

The University of Sindh is offering 14 different scholarships to the students at present, under which Rs. 200 million has been distributed among 4,000 students from September 2020 till to date", he said.

Dr. Kalhoro said that students in additional campuses had also benefited from the scholarships adding that efforts will be made to increase scholarship opportunities for undergraduates and graduates so that poor and middle class students studying at the University of Sindh could complete their education without any hassle.