SU approves education plan for academic year-2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh University, Jamshoro Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the Pro Vice Chancellors, Focal Persons, Deans of different faculties, heads of some departments and administrative officials in which education plan was approved.

As per the decisions, winter vacation in Sindh University and all its campuses will be held from December 28th to January 7, 2022.

The meeting also decided for conducting first semester examinations of M.Phil and Ph.D from February 14, 2022.

The meeting also deliberated in detail about the selection phase for Bachelor and Master Degree Programs Academic Year-2022.

The Director Admission Prof Dr Ayaz Kerio informed the meeting that Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Boards had not announced the result of Commerce students therefore admissions in Bachelor program will be delayed.

He said that the Directorate of Admissions had completed all work and a merit list will be issued as soon as the examination results were announced.

Regarding the master's programs, he said that out of the total number of candidates who applied for the Masters, half of the candidates had filled the forms in full, however, half of the candidates had not yet uploaded the certificates.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the first merit list of Masters should be issued and as soon as the remaining candidates submit the required certificates, their admission will be based on the available seats in different departments.

The meeting unanimously decided that the date for uploading required certificates in Bachelor Degree Programs would be extended till 31st December, 2021.

The meeting also decided that the examinations for the first semester of M.Phil and Ph.D would be held from February 14, however the examination results would be released on March 1.

The meeting also decided that classes for senior batches of Bachelor Degree Programs, Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth students would be conducted from January 10, 2022 after the winter break.

It was also decided that the annual examination results of 3 year LLB Part I would be announced by 30th December. The results of LLB Part II will be announced on or before January 10, 2022 and the results of LLB Part III will be released on or before January 17, 2022.