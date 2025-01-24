SU approves M.Phil, PhD seminars and admissions for 2025, Acting VC announces business plan for public-private partnersh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced a series of academic advancements following a meeting of the Dean’s Committee chaired by the newly appointed acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati here on Friday. The committee approved the commencement of M.Phil and PhD seminars starting January 27 and admissions for these programs under the academic session 2025 beginning February 2.

According to the SU spokesperson, the meeting held in the Vice Chancellor’s office was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor of the main campus Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Prof Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Thatta campus Prof Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi and the deans of various faculties including Business and Commerce Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, Social Sciences Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, education Dr Abdul Sattar Almani, Arts, Engineering & Technology Dr Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Pharmacy Dr Muhammad Ali Ghoto and Natural Sciences Dr Naik Muhammad Shaikh. Other key attendees included Director of Research & Graduate Studies Prof Dr Saima Qayoom Memon and Controller of Semester Examinations Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati extended his congratulations to Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Ghoto on his appointment as Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and expressed confidence in his ability to uplift academic and research standards within the faculty.

The meeting’s agenda included a focus on the conduct of M.Phil and PhD seminars following the winter break. The committee unanimously approved the start of these seminars on January 27, with Dr Khoumbhati personally chairing the PhD sessions. Regarding admissions, Director of Research and Graduate Studies Prof Dr Saima Qayoom Memon presented a detailed briefing. She said that advertisement will be published on February 2, coinciding with the opening of the registration portal.

She added that applicants will have until February 18 to submit their online applications, after which entry tests for both the programs will be conducted. She said that the candidates waiting to pass the graduate assessment test (GAT) will also be eligible to participate in the PhD test, with no further GAT requirement upon passing.

Dr Khoumbhati emphasized the implementation of biannual PhD tests to streamline academic progress for candidates awaiting GAT Subject arrangements in order to ensure minimal delays. He also directed the Controller of Semester Examinations to expedite the submission of results by meeting with department heads and faculty members.He said those who qualified the PhD test taken by Sindh University Testing Centre for the academic year 2024, will also be given admissions in the upcoming session.

In addition to academic matters, the acting VC also outlined a business plan to boost the university’s financial resources through public-private partnerships by utilizing varsity’s land. These initiatives include commercializing petrol pumps and launching university-owned businesses by establishing companies.

Dr Khoumbhati also announced plans to engage national and international alumni to improve infrastructure and provide scholarships for students, with voluntary efforts from Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan Mughal and Ghulam Qadir Mallah to activate the National and International Alumni Associations. He further shared a personal commitment to fund an annual scholarship for a deserving IT student and announced the organization of a global book fair at the Institute of Sindhology in February.

He also encouraged alumni to contribute to the university by repairing and renovating the departments they graduated from, to ensure continued growth and excellence.