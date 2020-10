SU approves to award 95 Ph.D, M.Phil degrees

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday approved to award 11 Ph.D and 84 M.Phil degrees in different disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday approved to award 11 Ph.D and 84 M.Phil degrees in different disciplines.

The meeting of BASR was held under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the university spokesman informed.

The candidates who have been awarded Ph.D degrees included Fazal Ali Shaikh (Economics), Shabab Ali Khan Pathan (Botany), Farhatullah Kandhro (Biotechnology), Sehrish Bashir Arain (Information Technology), Javed Ahmed (Freshwater Biology and fisheries), Mohan Lal (Zoology), Sumera Irum Pathan (Education), Akran Khan Shahani (business Administration), Zohra Khaton Khowaja (Education), Sajid Ali Larik (Zoology) and Hira Akbar Soofi (Zoology).

Those who will receive MPhil degrees included Shabana Machi (Islamic Culture), Rabia Qureshi (Education), Hina Mugheri (English Literature), Nirmal Alvi (English Linguistics), Shahnawaz Barich (English Linguistics), Faiz Muhammad Memon, Allah Dita, Faiz Muhammad Memon and Muhammad Juniad Shaikh (urdu), Qamar Abbas Baloch (Sindhi), Asra Aziz Rajput, Meer Hassan Yaqoob and Abdul Kalam Chandio (Commerce), Aasifa Memon, Abdul Hameed, Dilawar Hassan, Fahad Memon, Pirah Pinah, Saeeda Baloch, Shoaib Ahmed, Saleem Atif Arain and Sana Qasim (Analytical Chemistry), Fayaz Ahmed Keerio and Salma Agha Dayo (Chemistry), Raheela Abro, Nasreen Channa and Samara Qaimkhani (Organic Chemistry), Afshan Mairaj, Aisha Dildar, Badar Uddin, Sanam Naz and Zubaida Punar (Botany), Adeela Bashir, Ayesha Nazir, Mahesh Kumar, Muhammadi Khowaja, Santosh Kumar Menghwar, Sumera Bano Rajper, Uroosa Sahar Qureshi and Arifa (Biotechnology), Adnan Ahmed, Shahnaz Begum, Sumita Bhatia and Mariya Khan Janwari (Environmental Sciences), Bakhat Zareen Baloch (Fresh Water Biology and Fisheries), Shahid Ali Khan (Health and Physical education), Altaf Hussain, Naila Shabir, Sheneela Pitafi, Urooba Zaki and Aasia Shaikh (Information Technology), Ashfaquee Ahmeed Korejo and Sualeheen Manna Shaikh (Microbiology), Farzana Gul (Physiology), Alim Khowaja, Sajjad Ali Memon and Mehran Shah (Software Engineering), Ali Raza Sommro, Hira Nasizh Solangi, Ishrat Fatima Plalijo, Muhammad Luqman Bugti, Nabeela Snobar Soomro, Nadeem Hussain Tunio, Niaz Ali Jakhrani, Saba Anwar, Sadia Umrani, Imdad Ali Channa, Liaqut Ali Solangi, Noshaba Rajput, Nuzhat Shams Memon and Rashida Fayaz Rajput (Zoology), Jhaman Das Hirani (Economic), Irshad Ali Burfat, Noor Bano Chachar and Rameez Haider Solangi (Pakistan Study), Bakhtawar Nizamani (Sociology), Saleemullah Bhutto and Sumaira Ansari (Islamic Culture), Ayesha Sani Memon and Saeed Ahmed Memon (Analytical Chemistry), Muhammad Shahen Shah Sabit Ali and Uzma Naz Shaikh (Pharmaceutics) and Ghulam Fiza (Business Administration).

Among others, Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Tunio, deans of faculties including Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi, Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Hafiz Munir, Dr. Saleha Parveen, Dr. Javed Chandio, members of the board namely Dr. Khalil Khumbhati, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Aijaz Wasan and Dr. Altaf Nizamani were in attendance at the meeting.