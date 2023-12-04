Open Menu

SU Asked Students To Deposit Hostel Allotment Fee By Dec 15

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 09:01 PM

SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee by Dec 15

The Provost of the Boy’s Hostel, the University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has announced that hostel forms for fresh allotment in Boy’s Hostel for the academic year 2024 will be received on 5 December (Tuesday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Provost of the Boy's Hostel, the University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has announced that hostel forms for fresh allotment in Boy's Hostel for the academic year 2024 will be received on 5 December (Tuesday)

In a circular issued here, the provost said that students of parts two, three, four and five of the Batch 2020,2021 and 2023 could submit their forms from 5 December furnished with admission Challan, Students Identity card, two copies of CNIC, 4 colour passport size photos, Domicile copy and hostel fees challan.

The provost further said that no admission form would be received after the fixed date.

