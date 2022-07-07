UrduPoint.com

SU ASRB Approves 26 PhD, 108 M. Phil Degrees In Different Disciplines

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 07:36 PM

SU ASRB approves 26 PhD, 108 M. Phil degrees in different disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of University of Sindh Jamshoro has approved to award 26 PhD and 108 M. Phil degrees to the scholars of different disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of University of Sindh Jamshoro has approved to award 26 PhD and 108 M. Phil degrees to the scholars of different disciplines.

According to university spokesman, the 143rd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Sindh which held under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Thursday awarded 134 PhD and M. Phil degrees in different disciplines after thoroughly scrutinizing the working papers.

Those who received PhD degrees included Peeral Khan, Muhammad Siddique (Islamic Culture), Dildar Ali Solangi, Zarina Abbasi, Farheen Deeba Soomro, Zain-ul-Abideen Abro, Samina Malik, Nosheen Jehajo (Zoology), Salar Hussain (business Administration), Nazir Bano Dero (education), Najia Shaikh, Mehtab Begum (Commerce), Abdullah Zeb (Analytical Chemistry), Haji Muhammad Umer Memon, Aijaz Ali Otho (Botany), Nasira Rashid Rajput (Organic Chemistry), Abbas Ali Ghoto (Statistics), Muhammad Aslam Khoso, Zaheer Ahmed Ujan (Physics), Mir Muhammad Gaho (Chemistry), Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan (Biochemistry), Maryam Khalid (Freshwater Biology and Fisheries), Ashiq Ali Joyo (Development Studies), Saeedah Syed, Rahib Ali Jalalani (Sociology) Bisharat Ali Lanjwani (Political Science) and Abdul Wahid Brohi (Public Administration).

The meeting also approved award of M. Phil degree to 108 candidates in the different disciplines.

The members of ASRB Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani, Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Aijaz Ali Wasan, Dr. Ghulam Hyder Talpur, Dr. Altaf Nizamani and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Education Rashid Jamshoro Commerce

Recent Stories

Court confirms bail of KP chief minister

Court confirms bail of KP chief minister

1 minute ago
 CTP issue traffic plan for Eid ul Azha

CTP issue traffic plan for Eid ul Azha

1 minute ago
 Small Industries Estates in Southern districts to ..

Small Industries Estates in Southern districts to create more jobs: Faisal Amin

2 minutes ago
 President appoints three additional judges of Pesh ..

President appoints three additional judges of Peshawar High Court

2 minutes ago
 Sports Writers KP to hold awards ceremony, interna ..

Sports Writers KP to hold awards ceremony, international sports conference

7 minutes ago
 Met Office predicts rain-thunderstorm, windstorm i ..

Met Office predicts rain-thunderstorm, windstorm in KP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.