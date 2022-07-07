SU ASRB approves 26 PhD, 108 M. Phil degrees in different disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of University of Sindh Jamshoro has approved to award 26 PhD and 108 M. Phil degrees to the scholars of different disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of University of Sindh Jamshoro has approved to award 26 PhD and 108 M. Phil degrees to the scholars of different disciplines.

According to university spokesman, the 143rd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Sindh which held under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Thursday awarded 134 PhD and M. Phil degrees in different disciplines after thoroughly scrutinizing the working papers.

Those who received PhD degrees included Peeral Khan, Muhammad Siddique (Islamic Culture), Dildar Ali Solangi, Zarina Abbasi, Farheen Deeba Soomro, Zain-ul-Abideen Abro, Samina Malik, Nosheen Jehajo (Zoology), Salar Hussain (business Administration), Nazir Bano Dero (education), Najia Shaikh, Mehtab Begum (Commerce), Abdullah Zeb (Analytical Chemistry), Haji Muhammad Umer Memon, Aijaz Ali Otho (Botany), Nasira Rashid Rajput (Organic Chemistry), Abbas Ali Ghoto (Statistics), Muhammad Aslam Khoso, Zaheer Ahmed Ujan (Physics), Mir Muhammad Gaho (Chemistry), Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan (Biochemistry), Maryam Khalid (Freshwater Biology and Fisheries), Ashiq Ali Joyo (Development Studies), Saeedah Syed, Rahib Ali Jalalani (Sociology) Bisharat Ali Lanjwani (Political Science) and Abdul Wahid Brohi (Public Administration).

The meeting also approved award of M. Phil degree to 108 candidates in the different disciplines.

The members of ASRB Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani, Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Aijaz Ali Wasan, Dr. Ghulam Hyder Talpur, Dr. Altaf Nizamani and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon attended the meeting.