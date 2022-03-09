UrduPoint.com

SU Awards 19 PhD, 52 M. Phil Degrees

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 07:13 PM

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has approved to award 19 PhD and 52 M. Phil degrees to the scholars of different disciplines

The 141st meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Sindh was held under the chair of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office on Wednesday and the meeting decided to award 19 PhD and 52 M. Phil degrees in different disciplines after thoroughly scrutinizing the working papers.

Those who received Ph.D. degrees include Abbas Ali Ghoto (Statistics), Mahmood Ahmed (Islamic Culture), Parus Ali Khuwaja (Business Administration), Saemeh Askani (English Literature), Muhammad Abdullah (Sociology), Shameen Akhtar Mari (Development Studies), Raheela Saleem, Jibran Khan Rajput, Jabbar Abbas Rajput (Pharmaceutics), Faheem Saddar (Freshwater Biology and Fisheries), Hazoor Bux Lanjwani (Mathematics), Sanam Irum Soomro, Safia Sanam Memon, Ranjhan Junejo (Analytical Chemistry), Naseem Khatoon Bhurgari, Anoshiya Ali Khan, Priya Jarwar (Biotechnology), Farhan Jaleel (Biochemistry) and Gulzar Manganhar (Nutrition and food Technology).

The meeting also approved award of M. Phil degree to 52 candidates in the order of disciplines cited ahead: business Administration, urdu, Sindhi, English Literature, English Linguistics, Islamic Culture, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Mass Communication Psychology, Political Science, Pakistan Study, Sociology, Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Botany, Computer Science, Environmental Sciences, Microbiology, Physics, Physiology and Zoology.

The members of ASRB Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan, Dr. Altaf Nizamani, Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon and others participated in the meeting.

