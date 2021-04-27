UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Awards 30 PhD, 142 M.Phil Degrees

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

SU awards 30 PhD, 142 M.Phil degrees

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), University of Sindh Jamshoro in its meeting has approved to award 30 PhD and 142 M.Phil degrees to the candidates in various departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), University of Sindh Jamshoro in its meeting has approved to award 30 PhD and 142 M.Phil degrees to the candidates in various departments.

The meeting was held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro where the recommendations of award of degrees were discussed in detail and finally approved to award 30 Ph.D and 142 M.Phil degrees to the scholars of various academic departments of the university.

The meeting was attended among others by the Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Dr. Abdullah Dayo, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Javed Chandio, Dr. Javed Iqbal, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Arfana Mallah, Dr. Altaf Nizamani, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Misbah Bibi and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Islamabad police suspend service for new driving l ..

14 minutes ago

Three criminals held, snatched cash, mobile phones ..

3 minutes ago

1500 plants being planted on canal expressway

3 minutes ago

DC stresses corona SOPs implementation

3 minutes ago

China pledges to continue providing vaccine to Pak ..

3 minutes ago

ITP launches crackdown against unregistered vehicl ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.