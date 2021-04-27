SU awards 30 PhD, 142 M.Phil degrees

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), University of Sindh Jamshoro in its meeting has approved to award 30 PhD and 142 M.Phil degrees to the candidates in various departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), University of Sindh Jamshoro in its meeting has approved to award 30 PhD and 142 M.Phil degrees to the candidates in various departments.

The meeting was held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro where the recommendations of award of degrees were discussed in detail and finally approved to award 30 Ph.D and 142 M.Phil degrees to the scholars of various academic departments of the university.

The meeting was attended among others by the Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Dr. Abdullah Dayo, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Javed Chandio, Dr. Javed Iqbal, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Arfana Mallah, Dr. Altaf Nizamani, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Misbah Bibi and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon.