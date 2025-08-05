SU Awards Certificates To First Batch Of Staff Completing English Language Training
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In a significant step toward professional development and capacity building, the University of Sindh awarded certificates to the first batch of employees from various departments who successfully completed an English language course organized by the Institute of English Language & Literature (IELL) on Tuesday.
The course was part of an indigenous training program initiated under the vision of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, aimed at enhancing the communication skills and overall capacity of non-teaching staff.
The SU spokesperson informed that a certificate distribution ceremony was held at the conference room of the IELL, where Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati distributed the certificates among the successful participants.
Addressing the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance of continuous learning for staff development and said that the training aligned with his Vision 2025–2030, which focused on strengthening supporting staff through skill enhancement.
“After IT and English, we will now move toward financial management and administrative training modules,” he announced. He further said that enhancing skills in information technology, artificial intelligence, English, management and finance was essential for employees to stay relevant in today’s competitive environment.
Dr. Khoumbati further directed the IELL to design a specialized training module for Model school teachers and urged the Department of education to collaborate in this initiative. He also shared plans to send mid-level officers to NIPA (National Institute of Public Administration) for advanced training.
SU Registrar professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dean Faculty of Arts Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, Director IELL Professor Dr. Abdul Fatah Soomro also addressed the participants.
