UrduPoint.com

SU Board Accords Approval To Change BS Programmes Nomenclature Into BE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

SU Board accords approval to change BS programmes nomenclature into BE

The first ever meeting of Board of Faculty of Engineering and Technology of University of Sindh Jamshoro approved to change the nomenclature of Bachelor of Studies (BS) Electronic and BS Telecommunication into Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Electronics and BE Telecommunication

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The first ever meeting of Board of Faculty of Engineering and Technology of University of Sindh Jamshoro approved to change the nomenclature of Bachelor of Studies (BS) Electronic and BS Telecommunication into Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Electronics and BE Telecommunication.

Chaired by Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombhati on Wednesday, the meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari, Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unar, Prof. Dr. Asad Ali Sheikh, Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain Abro, Engr. Asim Imdad Wagan, Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Prof. Dr. Faisal Karim Sheikh, Prof. Dr. Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon, Prof. Dr. Kamran Taj Pathan, Dr. Abdul Waheed Mahesar, Dr. Niaz Hussain Arijo, Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti, Dr. Shahnawaz Talpur, Dr. Dilnawaz Hakro, Dr. Faheem Aziz Umrani and Dr. Shahnila Zardari.

According to the details, after converting two BS programmes into BE, the University of Sindh has become a institution of higher learning to offer engineering programmes in Electronic and Telecommunication technologies.

After approval accorded by the board, the students who seek admissions to these two technologies from the next academic year will be able to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree instead of a Bachelor of Studies (BS) in Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering.

The meeting also approved to issue vision as well as mission statements of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

The meeting also approved the minutes of the meeting of Board of Studies held on July 27, 2020 regarding Dr. AHS Bukhari Institute of Information and Communication Technology.

Moreover, the minutes of the meetings of Board of Studies concerning Departments of Information Technology, Electronic Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering and Software Engineering were also approved.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Technology Jamshoro Azhar Ali Asad Ali July 2020 From

Recent Stories

ZHO holds specialised training for People of Deter ..

ZHO holds specialised training for People of Determination in Jordan

5 minutes ago
 Warsaw to Discuss Controversial Coal Mine With Pra ..

Warsaw to Discuss Controversial Coal Mine With Prague After Elections - Prime Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Yellen, Jordanian Financial Minister Discuss Fight ..

Yellen, Jordanian Financial Minister Discuss Fight Against Illicit Finance - Tre ..

1 minute ago
 US stocks open lower, extending run of volatility

US stocks open lower, extending run of volatility

1 minute ago
 Crackdown ongoing against profiteers, hoarders

Crackdown ongoing against profiteers, hoarders

1 minute ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security; 1800 cops depl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.