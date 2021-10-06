SU Board accords approval to change BS programmes nomenclature into BE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The first ever meeting of Board of Faculty of Engineering and Technology of University of Sindh Jamshoro approved to change the nomenclature of Bachelor of Studies (BS) Electronic and BS Telecommunication into Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Electronics and BE Telecommunication.

Chaired by Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombhati on Wednesday, the meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari, Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unar, Prof. Dr. Asad Ali Sheikh, Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain Abro, Engr. Asim Imdad Wagan, Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Prof. Dr. Faisal Karim Sheikh, Prof. Dr. Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon, Prof. Dr. Kamran Taj Pathan, Dr. Abdul Waheed Mahesar, Dr. Niaz Hussain Arijo, Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti, Dr. Shahnawaz Talpur, Dr. Dilnawaz Hakro, Dr. Faheem Aziz Umrani and Dr. Shahnila Zardari.

According to the details, after converting two BS programmes into BE, the University of Sindh has become a institution of higher learning to offer engineering programmes in Electronic and Telecommunication technologies.

After approval accorded by the board, the students who seek admissions to these two technologies from the next academic year will be able to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree instead of a Bachelor of Studies (BS) in Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering.

The meeting also approved to issue vision as well as mission statements of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

The meeting also approved the minutes of the meeting of Board of Studies held on July 27, 2020 regarding Dr. AHS Bukhari Institute of Information and Communication Technology.

Moreover, the minutes of the meetings of Board of Studies concerning Departments of Information Technology, Electronic Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering and Software Engineering were also approved.