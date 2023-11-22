Open Menu

SU Boosts Internet Bandwidth To Enhance Connectivity For Students, Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The management of the University of Sindh (SU) has successfully doubled its internet bandwidth from 150 MB to 300 MB, ushering in a new era of improved online services for both students and faculty members.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and entrusted the task to the Director of Information Technology Services Center Dr. Kamran who diligently worked towards this goal and reached out to key personnel at the Higher education Commission (HEC) to facilitate the bandwidth enhancement.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kamran announced that his team has successfully upgraded the Varsity’s internet bandwidth to 300 MB.

He further informed that plans were underway to push the boundaries even further with ITSC striving to secure an additional 150 MB, targeting a total bandwidth of 450 MB by January.

Acknowledging the crucial role played by the Vice Chancellor, he expressed his gratitude to the HEC officials Omar Tariq, Naveed Tahir and Abdulla Fayyaz Chattha for their unwavering support throughout the process.

"The increased bandwidth will not only signify a technological leap for the University of Sindh but will also promise a more smooth and enhanced online experience for its academic community", he said.

