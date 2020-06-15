SU broods over online semester examination options, reviews online academic exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over a meeting on Monday to appraise options as regarded smooth conduct of semester examinations due in August instant and to review effectiveness of ongoing online classes.

The Deans of all academic faculties, Registrar, Controllers of semester as well as annual examinations and Director Quality Enhancement Cell were in attendance at this important video-link moot.

After long and detailed deliberations, the meeting resolved to re-meet on June 17, 2020 to finalize decision to this effect to further table it in the soon-to be-convened meeting of the Academic Council of the Varsity for formal approval.

The Director Quality Enhancement Cell also presented succinct brief on the modalities of online academic exchange and dynamics of the examinations as envisaged by Higher education Commission Islamabad.