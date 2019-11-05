SU Bureau of STAGS organizes lecture

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Bureau Of Students, Tutorial Guidance, Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday organized a lecture on the theme 'Prospects of Collaboration Between University of Sindh and The University of Sydney in the Indigenous Culture Perspective'.

The event which organized at Senate Hall was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while Professor Jakelin Troy Director Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Research University of Sydney Australia was keynote speaker.

Dr. Burfat in his presidential remarks observed solid prospects of developing sustainable academic linkage of Sindh University with the University of Sydney adding that Prof. Jakelin Troy could play pivotal role towards realization of the given prospects.

"Up until now the research focus at both the varsities has been on non-people aspects of history, heritage, culture and civilization hence, research with people-spotlight remains unattended", he said and added if proposals were developed in the said facets; these would enormously enable both the institutions to plug research gaps in Pakistani as well as Australian contexts.

In her address Prof. Jakelin Troy said that there was plenty of scope wherein Sindh University and the Sydney University could embark on academic and professional engagement through collaborative research initiatives in multi disciplinary spectrum; and that scholars from both sides could also obtain transnational grants in the given context.

The Focal Person Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Sarfaraz Hussain Solangi presented brief on already established university's Centre for Indus Valley Integrated Studies (CIVIS) adding that it could be instrumental towards materializing and accelerating the possibilities of networking between both universities to intensify research activism on Indus Valley and other world archaeological sites.

Prof. Jakelin Troy also visited the Institute of Sindhology to witness its cultural museum gallery and historical research library. She also visited to the Institute of Art and Design to behold on-going aptitude test for admissions and also at the Institute of Information and Communication Technology to see Techno Fest 2019 where student projects were on display.