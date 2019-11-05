UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Bureau Of STAGS Organizes Lecture

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

SU Bureau of STAGS organizes lecture

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Bureau Of Students, Tutorial Guidance, Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday organized a lecture on the theme 'Prospects of Collaboration Between University of Sindh and The University of Sydney in the Indigenous Culture Perspective'.

The event which organized at Senate Hall was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while Professor Jakelin Troy Director Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Research University of Sydney Australia was keynote speaker.

Dr. Burfat in his presidential remarks observed solid prospects of developing sustainable academic linkage of Sindh University with the University of Sydney adding that Prof. Jakelin Troy could play pivotal role towards realization of the given prospects.

"Up until now the research focus at both the varsities has been on non-people aspects of history, heritage, culture and civilization hence, research with people-spotlight remains unattended", he said and added if proposals were developed in the said facets; these would enormously enable both the institutions to plug research gaps in Pakistani as well as Australian contexts.

In her address Prof. Jakelin Troy said that there was plenty of scope wherein Sindh University and the Sydney University could embark on academic and professional engagement through collaborative research initiatives in multi disciplinary spectrum; and that scholars from both sides could also obtain transnational grants in the given context.

The Focal Person Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Sarfaraz Hussain Solangi presented brief on already established university's Centre for Indus Valley Integrated Studies (CIVIS) adding that it could be instrumental towards materializing and accelerating the possibilities of networking between both universities to intensify research activism on Indus Valley and other world archaeological sites.

Prof. Jakelin Troy also visited the Institute of Sindhology to witness its cultural museum gallery and historical research library. She also visited to the Institute of Art and Design to behold on-going aptitude test for admissions and also at the Institute of Information and Communication Technology to see Techno Fest 2019 where student projects were on display.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate World Technology Australia Student Sydney Jamshoro Thatta 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

3 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

19 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

24 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

24 minutes ago

30 Million e-Challans issued through PITB’s e-Ti ..

31 minutes ago

UNSC chief's approach on Kashmir highly disappoint ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.