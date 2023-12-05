SU calls disciplinary committee meeting following rules violation by students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the disciplinary committee of the Sindh University Jamshoro has been called to take action against the students raising objectionable slogans in violation of the ban of the university administration.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the university said that the students associated with some organizations took out a rally on December 4 despite the ban, during which they showed extreme irresponsibility and objectionable

slogans were also raised, which is intolerable.

He stated that following university rules, a disciplinary committee meeting has been summoned to take action against them.