SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of University of Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A grand celebration ceremony for the establishment of general University of Larkana was held here at Sindh University Campus, on Friday.

The function was chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Campus Larkana, Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah.

Principal Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri(Larkana) Professor Dr. Sultan Metlo, Principal Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Law College Larkana Advocate Shahid Hussain Qureshi, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi, Atif Rafiq Samoo, Dr. Sikander Mughal, Dr. Zulfiqar Rahojo, Ashiq Nizmani, Sikander Kalhoro, Saleem Raza Kambhar, Advocate Abdul Nabi Sario, Professor Jam Jamali, Dr. Nadeem Kanasaro, Dr. Ayaz Metlo, Hussain Ali Kambhar, Ms. Hina Shah, Abdul Rasool Leghari, Azhar Kalhoro, president of Student Leaders Society Abdullah Tunio, Yasin Memon, Kabir Bhutto, Kulsoom Abbasi, Shahzad Jokhio and teachers, students, employees of the campus and heads of other higher education institutions, educationists and prominent citizens attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah said that the process of establishment of Larkana University by the government of Pakistan People's Party is highly appreciated.

The speakers said that it is a gift to the people of North Sindh, the government should immediately process all matters related to smooth working of the university so that the youth of Larkana city and the surrounding areas can come forward and shape their future.

They also said that it will soon gain international recognition and in this regard, there is an urgent need for the joint cooperation of all the people with the government.

The speakers said through this university, the dream of bringing higher education and research of all subjects to the doorsteps of people has been fulfilled and it is hoped that Larkana University will play its role for peace, development and prosperity of humanity not only in this region but also in the entire country and internationally.