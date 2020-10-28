SU campus mode classes to start from Nov

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to start campus mode classes from November under strict compliance of standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19.

The decision to this effect has been made on Wednesday in the meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of all campuses, Deans of Faculties, Academic and Administrative heads of the university.

The meeting decided that the students of all 57 departments of the university will be called in two groups and each group will attend classes of 15 days in rotation. According to the decision, the first group of second and third years students will attend the classes first 15 days of the month while the second group the students comprising first and final years will attend classes in the next fifteen days of the month.

The meeting also decided that the university will remain open on Saturday every week for second semester classes. The meeting decided to strictly follow the SOPs against COVID-19 which included use of face mask and sanitizer and checking of temperature before entering in classes.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddiqe Kalhoro said that decision of starting campus mode classes has been made for the larger academic interest of the students while all stakeholders of the university must follow the SOPs against COVID-19.