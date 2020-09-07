SU cancels affiliation of Punjab College Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh University management has cancelled affiliation of B.Com degree program of Punjab College, Hyderabad here on Monday.

According to a letter issued by Inspector of Colleges, University of Sindh Ehsanullah Rashidi, Punjab College had failed to pay affiliation fee since 2016 therefore with the approval of competent authority affiliation of its B.Com degree program has been canceled with immediate effect.