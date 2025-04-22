Open Menu

SU Celebrates Earth Day With Tree Plantation And Climate Awareness Walk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:35 PM

SU Celebrates Earth Day with Tree Plantation and Climate Awareness Walk

The Department of Geography, University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with the Green Youth Movement, Institute of Plant Sciences, Centre for Environmental Studies, Department of Geology, Sindh Forest Department, Radio Pakistan and Meghwar Welfare Trust marked International Mother Earth Day with a vibrant celebration themed “Our Power, Our Planet”, aligning with the United Nations' 2024 global campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Department of Geography, University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with the Green Youth Movement, Institute of Plant Sciences, Centre for Environmental Studies, Department of Geology, Sindh Forest Department, Radio Pakistan and Meghwar Welfare Trust marked International Mother Earth Day with a vibrant celebration themed “Our Power, Our Planet”, aligning with the United Nations' 2024 global campaign.

According to the SU spokesperson, the event featured an awareness walk and a tree plantation drive aimed at promoting environmental responsibility and climate action.

The walk began at the Central library and culminated at the Department of Geography, where the plantation activity was conducted. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbati led the walk. He highlighted the day’s global significance and said that International Mother Earth Day was a call for combined efforts to confront climate change and preserve the environment.

“Planting a tree today is planting hope for tomorrow, it’s a simple yet powerful act of climate resilience”, he said and added that the future of the planet depended on the environmental choices the people made these days.

He said that the Universities must lead the charge in fostering green mindsets and environmental stewardship among youth. He said that from fossil fuels to renewable energy and from indifference to awareness, everyone must transition for the survival of the planet.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah stressed the urgent need to adopt renewable energy and said, “This Earth Day reminds us that environmental sustainability starts from our classrooms, our homes and our communities”.

Chairman Department of Geography Dr Soojo Mal Meghwar, Registrar Prof. Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dean of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Director of the Dr MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry Dr. Arfana Mallah, Chairperson Department of Media & Communication Studies Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani, Prof. Dr. Shafique Ahmed Junejo, Dr Ali Akbar Hingorjo, Dr. Rabia Asma Memon, and others advocated for sustainable energy alternatives and reduced reliance on fossil fuels.

A large number of students, teachers and staff participated in the rally. Later, saplings were also planted at the Department of Geography.

Recent Stories

ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ra ..

ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address

1 minute ago
 CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial managemen ..

CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system

1 minute ago
 Workshop on climate-resilient urban development he ..

Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held

1 minute ago
 Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation cal ..

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay

21 minutes ago
 Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awar ..

Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 23

1 minute ago
 6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

1 minute ago
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

6 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

6 minutes ago
 By-election schedule announced for PP-52

By-election schedule announced for PP-52

6 minutes ago
 CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boos ..

CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export

6 minutes ago
 Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP ..

Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti

6 minutes ago
 CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in ..

CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan