SU Celebrates Earth Day With Tree Plantation And Climate Awareness Walk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:35 PM
The Department of Geography, University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with the Green Youth Movement, Institute of Plant Sciences, Centre for Environmental Studies, Department of Geology, Sindh Forest Department, Radio Pakistan and Meghwar Welfare Trust marked International Mother Earth Day with a vibrant celebration themed “Our Power, Our Planet”, aligning with the United Nations' 2024 global campaign
According to the SU spokesperson, the event featured an awareness walk and a tree plantation drive aimed at promoting environmental responsibility and climate action.
The walk began at the Central library and culminated at the Department of Geography, where the plantation activity was conducted. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbati led the walk. He highlighted the day’s global significance and said that International Mother Earth Day was a call for combined efforts to confront climate change and preserve the environment.
“Planting a tree today is planting hope for tomorrow, it’s a simple yet powerful act of climate resilience”, he said and added that the future of the planet depended on the environmental choices the people made these days.
He said that the Universities must lead the charge in fostering green mindsets and environmental stewardship among youth. He said that from fossil fuels to renewable energy and from indifference to awareness, everyone must transition for the survival of the planet.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah stressed the urgent need to adopt renewable energy and said, “This Earth Day reminds us that environmental sustainability starts from our classrooms, our homes and our communities”.
Chairman Department of Geography Dr Soojo Mal Meghwar, Registrar Prof. Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dean of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Director of the Dr MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry Dr. Arfana Mallah, Chairperson Department of Media & Communication Studies Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani, Prof. Dr. Shafique Ahmed Junejo, Dr Ali Akbar Hingorjo, Dr. Rabia Asma Memon, and others advocated for sustainable energy alternatives and reduced reliance on fossil fuels.
A large number of students, teachers and staff participated in the rally. Later, saplings were also planted at the Department of Geography.
