SU celebrates International Anthropology Day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Sindh Jamshoro marked International Anthropology Day in collaboration with the American Anthropological Association (AAA) here on Thursday. The faculty members illuminated Anthropology's diverse facets, emphasizing its holistic approach to tackling complex issues through scientific research.

On the occasion, the Chairman Department of Anthropology & Archeology Dr. M. Hanif Laghari, faculty members Dr Abdul Razaq Channa, Dr Muhbat Ali Shah, Dr Rafique Wassan, Ali Taqi and others engaged in fruitful discussions with their students about the future opportunities within the field.

They celebrated the department's tradition of Anthro Day since 2008 and its pioneering collaboration with AAA, raising awareness about cultural and social dimensions. Welcoming new students, they underscored Anthropology's global significance.

During the event, the successful graduates also shared their views about diverse career paths in government, private sectors, NGOs, and research institutions.