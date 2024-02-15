SU Celebrates International Anthropology Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Sindh Jamshoro marked International Anthropology Day in collaboration with the American Anthropological Association (AAA) here on Thursday. The faculty members illuminated Anthropology's diverse facets, emphasizing its holistic approach to tackling complex issues through scientific research.
On the occasion, the Chairman Department of Anthropology & Archeology Dr. M. Hanif Laghari, faculty members Dr Abdul Razaq Channa, Dr Muhbat Ali Shah, Dr Rafique Wassan, Ali Taqi and others engaged in fruitful discussions with their students about the future opportunities within the field.
They celebrated the department's tradition of Anthro Day since 2008 and its pioneering collaboration with AAA, raising awareness about cultural and social dimensions. Welcoming new students, they underscored Anthropology's global significance.
During the event, the successful graduates also shared their views about diverse career paths in government, private sectors, NGOs, and research institutions.
Recent Stories
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
48 kids die of Pneumonia in 45 days7 minutes ago
-
Famous film music director Rasheed Attre remembered17 minutes ago
-
Famous poet Nisar Nasik remembered on birth anniversary17 minutes ago
-
Armed outlaw allegedly killed trader over business dispute17 minutes ago
-
FDE teachers seek revamp of promotion & academic structures17 minutes ago
-
NH&MP to ensure safe transportation of vehicles37 minutes ago
-
District admin completes preparations for polio campaign in Khyber37 minutes ago
-
Robbers shoot and injure woman in Karachi47 minutes ago
-
Pesco notifies power shutdown1 hour ago
-
Gohar Ejaz for effective system to provide quality water supply, sanitation services to twin cities1 hour ago
-
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary1 hour ago
-
Customs recovers Rs. 55m smuggled goods2 hours ago