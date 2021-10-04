Speakers on Monday paid glowing tributes to great scholar Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig on his contribution to Sindhi language and society adding that literature was essential to bring change in society and promote human values

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Speakers on Monday paid glowing tributes to great scholar Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig on his contribution to Sindhi language and society adding that literature was essential to bring change in society and promote human values.

They underlined the need for reprinting of the books of Mirza Qaleech Baig, its publication and translation of his unpublished manuscripts as well as making of his books accessible to the people and researchers through the internet.

They emphasised this while speaking at the ceremony of the 168th birth anniversary of Qaleech which was organized by the Mirza Qaleech Baig Chair of the University of Sindh at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building University of Sindh Jamshoro.

In his presidential address, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that they all had gathered to celebrate the birth anniversary of the personality, who had become an example and an important source of encouragement for the people of Sindh.

He said that Mirza Qaleech Baig made history by writing more than 461 books in his short life of 76 years adding that the important thing was that Mirza Qaleech continued to work in the government till the age of 60 and also kept on writing more than 461 books on 43 different topics which proved that he was the center of knowledge, literature and wisdom.

He asked the Director of the Chair Dr Nawab Kaka to make a list of the books of Shams-ul-Ulema and publish them on the website so that the publications might be used as a reference by researchers.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Mirza Qaleech Baig's poetry had been sung by well-known singers and the list should also be released on the website so that the new generation might get information about various aspects of his personality through his poetry.

He announced that after completion of the expansion plan of Arts Faculty Building in 2022 and relocation of some teaching departments there, a big hall for Shams-ul-Ulma Mirza Qaleech Baig Chair will be provided inside the existing building in order to shift his personal library there.

Eminent author Dr Qazi Khadim Hussain said that Nawab Kaka was advancing in the field of knowledge and wisdom and will go even further with his hard work and dedication.

He said that the Chair was not an ordinary chair to be seated on but it was an institution.

"Where the work of the departments of the university ends, the work of such research Chairs begin", he said and added that a good human was the one who extended his help to others unconditionally and created facilities for them, Qaleech possessed such intrinsic worth.

He said that the work of Mirza Qaleech Baig needed to be highlighted, for which he said his unpublished books must be published in due course of time.

He said that the personal library of Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig should immediately be shifted to the University of Sindh for the benefit of the researchers.

"The Vice-Chancellor is expected to play a role in this regard. It will be a good omen', he said.

Qazi Khadim said that the Research Chairs should be taken seriously, budget should be allocated for their development and there must be no need to gaze at the Culture Department, Government of Sindh or any other institution for provision of funds to run these Chairs.

He said that Mirza Qaleech Baig's Library contained books from a century ago and a century later, which were very rare and their provision would be of great benefit to the youth and teachers conducting research at the University of Sindh.

Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi said that Mirza Qaleech Baig was the first person in the world to translate many genres into Sindhi and introduce them in Sindh.

He said that his work existed as a source material adding that he wrote an excellent book on Tasawwuf, using the best Sindhi language.

He said that research projects should be started in Sindhi, English and Persian in the style and thoughts of Mirza Qaleech Baig.

He said that none of his contemporaries could reach the heights of Mirza Qaleech poetry adding that the announcement of transfer of Qaleech's personal library to Sindh University was great good news of the day.

Director Mirza Qaleech Baig Chair Dr Nawab Kaka said that 57 books of Mirza Sahib had been published by the Chair so far and work on more of his books was in progress.

Dr Anwar Figar Hakro said that Mirza Qaleech Baig did a great job in the field of education and research, which could never be forgotten.

He said that the philosophy and message of Mirza Qaleech needed to be disseminated among the new generation.

Dr Ghulam Ali Buriro said that man was a combination of intellect and feeling and he was the common name of these two stimuli.

He said that consciousness distinguished man from animal and that consciousness could be obtained through education and research.

Nadir Ali Baig, Shams Baig and other family members of Mirza Qaleech Baig were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, birth anniversary cake of Mirza Qaleech Baig was cut at the ceremony and his three books "Insaani zindagi ji shuroo'at aen eindarr zamano", "Hayat-e-Qaleech" and "Green Leaf and Black Paper" were also launched on the occasion.

Among others, Taj Joyo, Naseer Mirza, Dr Anwar Fagar Hakro also spoke at the juncture while Dr Ishaq Samejo, Dr Fayyaz Latif, Dr Younis Leghari, Makhmur Bukhari, Dr Farida Yasmeen Panhwar, Dr Zainul Abidin Sodhar and many other writers, intellectuals, researchers, teachers and students were present.

