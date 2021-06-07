SU chalks out a plan to compensate academic loss, opts for physical classes from today

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has chalked out a plan to compensate academic loss by completing the course and conducting the semester examinations by the end of July 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has chalked out a plan to compensate academic loss by completing the course and conducting the semester examinations by the end of July 2021.

According to university spokesman, it has been decided in the meeting of Pro-Vice Chancellor and Deans Committee chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Monday.

The meeting approved a schedule and released regarding conduct of phase-wise physical classes on the campus by observing CODID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

According to plan, the physical classes of first and third year as well as MA and MSc (Previous) will be conducted from Tuesday June 8 to June 18, 2021. Afterwards, the physical classes for second, fourth and fifth year students will be commenced from June 21 to June 25, 2021. Similarly, first, second and MA and MSc (Previous) classes will again be conducted from June 28 to July 2, 2021.

The meeting unanimously agreed to start the semester examinations from July 5, 2021. It was also resolved to release a detailed timetable for the candidates in due course of time.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that the physical classes of second year and final year had started from March 15, after which the first year and third year classes were conducted at the end of March, 2021. He said that from April 9, second and final year physical classes were again conducted, due to which the second and final year physical classes lasted for one month, while the first year and third year classes continued only 2 weeks. He said that the classes for all batches were then commenced online.

According to schedule, he informed haat physical classes of first year, third year and MA and MSc (Previous) will now be conducted from June 8 to June 18 while online classes of the remaining batches will continue as it was.

He said that second semester classes of all batches would be started after August 15, which would reduce the gap and compensate the academic loss of the students.

The meeting decided that on the instructions of the Sindh government, more than 3,500 employees of the university would be vaccinated and the District Health Officer Jamshoro would be approached to set up a temporary vaccination centre in the varsity premises.

The Vice Chancellor took strict notice of delaying tactics by some of the teachers in submitting their results adding that he would serve them with warnings of three days. "If they still did not submit remaining results, an action will be taken against them as per rules", he directed adding that he will not allow anybody to play with the future of his students by not submitting their results in time.

Among others, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambhati, Dr. Abdullah Dayo, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Javed Chandio, Dr. Javed Iqbal, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Gachal, Dr. Imam-ud-Din Khoso, Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Advocate Ali Raza Leghari, Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti, Dr. Riaz Murree, Dr. Agha Noor Pathan, Mehr Ali Qazi, Dr. Younis Leghari, Dr. Akram Ansari, Kashif Narejo, Dr. Farhan Zeb Khaskheli and Dr. Ghazala Panhwar were also attended the meeting.