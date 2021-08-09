SU chalks out plan to compensate academic loss during COVID-19 pandemic

The Deans Committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro has chalked out a plan to compensate academic loss by conducting pending papers of the 1st semester examinations from August 11 to August 16 in morning and evening shifts at the Allama I.I. Kazi campus and its constituent campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Deans Committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro has chalked out a plan to compensate academic loss by conducting pending papers of the 1st semester examinations from August 11 to August 16 in morning and evening shifts at the Allama I.I. Kazi campus and its constituent campuses.

The meeting of the Dean Committee which held on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office approved to start the new academic year from August 23 in order to give back the academic loss occurred due to outbreak of COVID-19 since March 2020.

According to the details, the deans mulled over the matters pertaining to conduct of pending papers, start of new academic session and other issues in the meeting and then unanimously resolved that the examination process should be completed from August 11 to August16 before youm-e-Ashura.

The meeting also agreed to begin a new academic session from August 23 while the mode of teaching whether physical or online has been linked with the policy of the Sindh government.

"By August 23, if the provincial government announces the opening of educational institutions, then the physical classes will be commenced at the University of Sindh and its campuses; otherwise we would go for online classes", the Vice Chancellor said.

The meeting also decided that the postponed interviews process for admissions to M.Phil / MS and Ph.D would also be completed from August 12 to August16.

In this regard, Director Research and Graduate Studies Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon was directed to approach the chairpersons and directors of all the departments, centers and institutes to ensure implementation of the decision.

The meeting agreed that the teachers of all departments shall submit the results of the first semester examinations by September 20.The chairpersons and directors ofthe concerned departments and institutes have been asked to approach their faculty to submit results in due course of time so that there might be no further procrastination in announcing the results.