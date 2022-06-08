SU chalks out three month strategy to bring varsity back to its routine academic calendar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Pro-Vice Chancellors, focal persons, deans of different faculties, directors and chairpersons of University of Sindh who met under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has unanimously chalked out a short plan of three months to complete all the pending work of teaching and taking examinations at all levels.

The short plan has been chalked out in a bid to bring the varsity back to its routine academic Calendar which was slightly disturbed on account of proliferation of COVID-19, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

After reviewing the situation of first semester examinations of various disciplines, the meeting made all the faculty members bound to submit the results of Bachelor and Master semester examinations to the Controller's Office by July 15, 2022.

It also decided to conduct the examinations of coursework of M.Phil and Ph.D in various 44 disciplines from August 16 tentatively after the summer vacations are over.

The meeting allowed those departments to take the exams of M.Phil and Ph.D that have already issued the schedule in this regard.

The meeting resolved that the semester examinations of bachelor degree programmes of evening shift would also be held in August after the summer break.

It was informed in the meeting that the summer vacation would be held from June 13 to August 12, 2022, during which the directors and chairpersons besides the deans would be present in their respective departments on Monday and Tuesday every week.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that students of different disciplines could stay in the dormitories till the examinations were completed.

He said that the University of Sindh was currently offering admissions to 44 M.Phil and Ph.D programmes. The enrollment would soon be announced to many other departments after receiving the required No Objection Certificate from the Higher education Commission Islamabad, he added.