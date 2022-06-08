UrduPoint.com

SU Chalks Out Three Month Strategy To Bring Varsity Back To Its Routine Academic Calendar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

SU chalks out three month strategy to bring varsity back to its routine academic calendar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Pro-Vice Chancellors, focal persons, deans of different faculties, directors and chairpersons of University of Sindh who met under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has unanimously chalked out a short plan of three months to complete all the pending work of teaching and taking examinations at all levels.

The short plan has been chalked out in a bid to bring the varsity back to its routine academic Calendar which was slightly disturbed on account of proliferation of COVID-19, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

After reviewing the situation of first semester examinations of various disciplines, the meeting made all the faculty members bound to submit the results of Bachelor and Master semester examinations to the Controller's Office by July 15, 2022.

It also decided to conduct the examinations of coursework of M.Phil and Ph.D in various 44 disciplines from August 16 tentatively after the summer vacations are over.

The meeting allowed those departments to take the exams of M.Phil and Ph.D that have already issued the schedule in this regard.

The meeting resolved that the semester examinations of bachelor degree programmes of evening shift would also be held in August after the summer break.

It was informed in the meeting that the summer vacation would be held from June 13 to August 12, 2022, during which the directors and chairpersons besides the deans would be present in their respective departments on Monday and Tuesday every week.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that students of different disciplines could stay in the dormitories till the examinations were completed.

He said that the University of Sindh was currently offering admissions to 44 M.Phil and Ph.D programmes. The enrollment would soon be announced to many other departments after receiving the required No Objection Certificate from the Higher education Commission Islamabad, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad June July August HEC All From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

7 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

8 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

8 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

8 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

9 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.