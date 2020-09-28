SU, Chinese Sichuan Normal University inks agreement to initiate exchange programmes

The Area Study Centre (ASC) University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Study Center for South Asia, Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies (CSA AGGAS), Sichuan Normal University to kick off exchange programmes for researchers, scholars and faculty members, collaborate in research projects and offer training courses for skill development at both Centers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ):The Area Study Centre (ASC) University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Study Center for South Asia, Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies (CSA AGGAS), Sichuan Normal University to kick off exchange programmes for researchers, scholars and faculty members, collaborate in research projects and offer training courses for skill development at both Centers.

After the agreement with the Chinese university, the joint research projects will be carried out at Sindh University, Sichuan Normal University and at other educational institutions across the world in future. Both the organizations will arrange joint international conferences on CPEC and other areas of mutual interests including organizing online conferences and webinars.

The Director ASC Mukesh Kumar Khatwani said that after inking MoU, the students, scholars and faculty members of SU's Area Study Centre could travel to China to work on research projects there and the Chinese counterparts would be able to visit ASC for the purpose.

He informed that the short training courses including online or virtual will also be conducted in both the institutions at the same time and cultural performances and exhibitions will also be held mutually from time to time.

He said that the collection of research papers from both centers will jointly be published on which the scholars will work together.

Talking to the scholars and faculty members, director of the Academy of Global governance and Area Studies, Sichuan Normal University China Professor Lv Jing said that he had decided with his counterpart to organize two parties' alternate international conferences simultaneously in ASC and CSA AGGAS from time to time and it had also been included in the MoU.

"As for organizing international conferences and faculty exchange visits, the flight fees will be paid by each party itself while accommodation and local hospitality will be provided by the host institute", he said.

The MoU signed between the Director ASC Dr Mukesh Kumar Khatwani and his Chinese counterpart of CSA AGGAS Professor Lv Jing will stay valid for the period of five years which is expected to be extended with mutual understanding and consent.