SU closes physical classes till May 17 due to surge in COVID-19 cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In view of the surge in coronavirus cases during third wave, Sindh University on Sunday announced to close all physical classes for 22 days with effect from April 26 to May 17, 2021.

According to a spokesman of University of Sindh, the decision was taken in a high level meeting held at the Allama II Qazi Campus, Jamshoro with Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in the chair.

The physical classes in all campuses including main Allama II Qazi Campus will remain closed from April 26 (Monday) till May 17 while online classes will be held during the above mentioned period, spokesman said.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said due to surge in coronavirus cases in the country, Sindh University had decided to close physical classes so that students and teaching faculty could be saved from being affected by the contagion, adding that on May 11 a meeting would be held to review COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Kalhoro also directed all sectional heads to formulate online classes strategy and a new timetable for different batches should be issued so that online could be streamlined.

All heads and In-charges of the departments have been authorized to maintain availability of 50% staff in the campuses to avoid spread of the virus.