SU completes phase wise HEC Need Based Scholarship distribution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Students Financial Aid Office of University of Sindh Jamshoro has completed the process of distribution of scholarships among needy and deserving students under Higher Education Commission Need Based Scholarship Phase-I, II and III.

Director Students Financial Aid Office of University of Sindh Mushtaq Ali Jarico informed here on Wednesday that an amount of Rs 60 million had been distributed in three phases among 1019 needy and deserving male and female students under HEC Need Based Scholarship Programme.

While highly praising the role of Higher Education Commission Islamabad for granting financial assistance under the said programme, he said that such financial aid had supported the outstanding but needing and deserving male and female students of the university to continue their higher education through scholarships.

He congratulated all meritorious deserving and needy male and female students who received scholarships in I, II and III phases of HEC Need Based Scholarship Programme and hoped that they would utilize the received amount in proper manner for completion of their higher education.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro also congratulated the recipients of HEC Need Based Scholarship and hoped that the commission would continue its support to the university in that regard.