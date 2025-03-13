SU Condemn Terror Attack On Jaffar Express
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A rally was taken out at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Thursday to condemn the brutal attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.
The SU spokesperson informed that led by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdu Sattar Shah, PVC SU Campus Thatta Misbah Bibi Qureshi and Registrar Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko and others, the rally commenced from the main entrance of the Administration Building, which circled around the Admin Block and returned to the main gate, where it transformed into a protest demonstration.
Addressing the gathering, the PVC Main campus Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah strongly condemned the terrorist attack and stated that the targeting of innocent passengers during the holy month of Ramadan proved that terrorists had no connection with islam, Pakistan or Balochistan.
He called for eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace across the country, adding that the attack was aimed at destabilizing the region and spreading fear among the masses but the government had vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of railway passengers.
Condemning the attack, PVC Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi stressed that such cowardly attacks would not weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation. Registrar Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko urged the authorities to take decisive action against militant groups operating in the region. He emphasized the need for stronger security measures on railway routes to prevent such tragedies in the future.
The protesters held banners and chanted slogans against terrorism, calling for national unity to counter such acts of violence. The participants also expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, offering prayers for the departed souls.
The rally concluded with a firm declaration that any attempt to create instability and lawlessness in the country would be thwarted.
Recent Stories
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1,710 raids conducted on drug-peddlers’ hideouts5 minutes ago
-
Draft proposal for SC Rules 2025 finalized for further delibrations5 minutes ago
-
SU condemn terror attack on Jaffar Express5 minutes ago
-
Joint operation leads to major crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Rs. 1.85m released to pay medical expenses of injured cops5 minutes ago
-
PPP distrubuted solar panels among common citizens in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman calls on Punjab governor5 minutes ago
-
Ceremony marks completion of third phase of drug-free Peshawar programme6 minutes ago
-
Man sets himself on fire in Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
AC inspects prices, quality of commodities at Ramazan Bazaar15 minutes ago
-
Public facilitation top priority of CM Punjab: Salma Butt15 minutes ago