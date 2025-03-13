SU condemn terror attack on Jaffar Express

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A rally was taken out at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Thursday to condemn the brutal attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

The SU spokesperson informed that led by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdu Sattar Shah, PVC SU Campus Thatta Misbah Bibi Qureshi and Registrar Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko and others, the rally commenced from the main entrance of the Administration Building, which circled around the Admin Block and returned to the main gate, where it transformed into a protest demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, the PVC Main campus Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah strongly condemned the terrorist attack and stated that the targeting of innocent passengers during the holy month of Ramadan proved that terrorists had no connection with islam, Pakistan or Balochistan.

He called for eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace across the country, adding that the attack was aimed at destabilizing the region and spreading fear among the masses but the government had vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of railway passengers.

Condemning the attack, PVC Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi stressed that such cowardly attacks would not weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation. Registrar Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko urged the authorities to take decisive action against militant groups operating in the region. He emphasized the need for stronger security measures on railway routes to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The protesters held banners and chanted slogans against terrorism, calling for national unity to counter such acts of violence. The participants also expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, offering prayers for the departed souls.

The rally concluded with a firm declaration that any attempt to create instability and lawlessness in the country would be thwarted.