SU Conduct Interviews For Scholarship Grant

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:01 PM

SU conduct interviews for scholarship grant

The second phase of the interviews of the M.Phil and Ph.D scholars of University of Sindh Jamshoro who applied for grant of scholarships under Sindh Higher Education Commission Indigenous Scholarship will be started from December 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The second phase of the interviews of the M.Phil and Ph.D scholars of University of Sindh Jamshoro who applied for grant of scholarships under Sindh Higher education Commission Indigenous Scholarship will be started from December 8.

The interviews will conducted at the office of the dean faculty of natural sciences.

According to announcement from the directorate of research and graduate studies University of Sindh Jamshoro here on Tuesday, the interviews of the candidates will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

The candidates have been advised to appear for interview at the office of the Dean Faculty of natural sciences.

At the initial phase, Sindh Higher Education commission had granted ten scholarships with amount of Rs. 0.23 million for each scholar while in the second phase being started from tomorrow, 27 successful M.Phil and Ph.D. scholars will get scholarships.

