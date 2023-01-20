UrduPoint.com

SU Conducts Drawing Test For Admission To Institute Of Art And Design

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 07:57 PM

The management of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Friday conducted a drawing test of the candidates for admission to the Bachelor's Degree Programme in three departments of the Institute of Art and Design

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The management of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Friday conducted a drawing test of the candidates for admission to the Bachelor's Degree Programme in three departments of the Institute of Art and Design.

According to the university spokesman, 500 male and female candidates out of 2,000 were called to appear in the test for admission to the Bachelor of Degree Programme in departments of Fine Arts, Communication Design, and Textile Design.

The Director Institute of Art and Design Prof Saeed Ahmed Mangi has informed that a drawing test of the remaining 1,500 candidates will be conducted on Saturday.

