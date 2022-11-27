UrduPoint.com

SU Conducts Entry Test For Admission In LLM Program

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SU conducts entry test for admission in LLM program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh University (SU) conducted the test for admission to Masters Degree Program (LLM) for the academic year 2023 on Sunday.

According to University Testing Center Director Dr Aftab Chandio, 369 candidates participated in the admission test conducted for 100 seats of LLM program.

The SU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro reviewed the admission test organized at the SU's Institute of Mathematics and Computer Sciences.

The varsity spokesperson informed that out of 369 candidates who participated in the test, 171 candidates qualified by securing 40% and above marks.

Out of 369 candidates, 306 were male while 63 females appeared in the test, the spokesman said, adding that the result was announced within an hour of the completion of test.

He said that Muhammad Mazin Buledi got the first position by securing 68 marks out of 100 while Sohail Ashraf Arain got 67 marks and Anmbar Soomro and Naeem Hussain got second and third position.

