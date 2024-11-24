SU Conducts Entry Test For Admissions To University Of Mirpurkhas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC) has expanded its testing services to other universities and institutions, conducting the entry test for admissions to eight disciplines of the newly established University of Mirpurkhas on Sunday.
The test for the academic year 2025 covered disciplines such as IT, Computer Science, Data Science, BBA, English and Commerce, attracting a total of 659 candidates in the Varsity's first ever batch.
According to the Director SUTC Dr. Aftab Chandio, the entrance test was held at the University of Mirpurkhas, where 233 female and 426 male candidates took part to try their luck for admissions.
Out of 723 applicants, 659 were present for the test, which commenced at 10:15 AM and lasted for 90 minutes.
The SUTC ensured the smooth conduct of the test, setting up 26 examination blocks and deploying senior faculty members including Professor Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ali Korejo, Professor Dr. Intizar Lashari, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Chandio and Qurban Ali Dahani to oversee the process.
The results were announced the same day at 6:00 PM and were promptly uploaded to the SUTC website, ensuring transparency and accessibility for candidates.
This marks the first commercial testing venture for SUTC at the University of Mirpurkhas, highlighting its commitment to expanding educational assessment services across Sindh.
