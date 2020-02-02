SU conducts Pre-entry test for admission in MS/ M. Phil programs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 2072 candidates appeared in the pre-entry test for admission to the MS/ M. Phil Degree programs in various departments and institutes of Sindh Unjversity for the academic year 2020.

The test was conducted at the main campus in Jamshoro district on Sunday at Arts Faculty Building and Institute of Commerce.

The varsity is offering placement in 47 academic disciplines as per the respective preferences of the candidates.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat accompanied by deans of various faculties visited all examination blocks to personally observe the proceedings of the test.

He expressed satisfaction over the brilliant arrangements made by the test team.

"I will make sure that we provide the selected scholars the best possible research facilities and culture at the varsity", the vice chancellor assured.

He said the university evaluate test arrangements every year to learn from the experiences.

The university also provide security cover, installing walk through gates at key points and entrance of the test venue.