UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Conducts Pre-entry Test For Admission In MS/ M. Phil Programs

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

SU conducts Pre-entry test for admission in MS/ M. Phil programs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 2072 candidates appeared in the pre-entry test for admission to the MS/ M. Phil Degree programs in various departments and institutes of Sindh Unjversity for the academic year 2020.

The test was conducted at the main campus in Jamshoro district on Sunday at Arts Faculty Building and Institute of Commerce.

The varsity is offering placement in 47 academic disciplines as per the respective preferences of the candidates.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat accompanied by deans of various faculties visited all examination blocks to personally observe the proceedings of the test.

He expressed satisfaction over the brilliant arrangements made by the test team.

"I will make sure that we provide the selected scholars the best possible research facilities and culture at the varsity", the vice chancellor assured.

He said the university evaluate test arrangements every year to learn from the experiences.

The university also provide security cover, installing walk through gates at key points and entrance of the test venue.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro Sunday 2020 Commerce All From Best

Recent Stories

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

35 seconds ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

37 seconds ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

16 minutes ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

16 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

46 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.