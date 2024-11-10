SU Conducts Pre-entry Test For Admission To LLM
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The pre- Entry Test for admission to LLM (Evening Degree program) for academic year 2025 was held at University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Sunday.
As many as 455 candidates including 364 male and 91 female candidates appeared to seek admission in Masters of Law course in University of Sindh at Jamshoro.
Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC) conducted the test in a conducive environment.
As per details provided by the Piblic Relation officer, a total number of 455 candidates including 91 females appeared in the test at Institute of Mathematics and Computer Sciences, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, where separate blocks were established for female candidates in order to provide them hassle-free milieu to attempt their multiple choice question paper.
