SU conducts Pre-Entry Test for admission to LLM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The pre- Entry Test for admission to LLM (Evening Degree program) for academic year 2020 was held at University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Sunday.

As many as 255 candidates including 210 male and 45 female candidates tried their luck to seek placement in Masters of Law course in University of Sindh at Jamshoro.

Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC) conducted the test in a conducive environment.

As per details provided by the Director Admissions, a total number of 255 candidates including 45 females appeared in the test at Institute of Mathematics and Computer Sciences, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, where separate blocks were established for female candidates in order to provide them hassle-free milieu to attempt their multiple choice question paper.

The Registrar Dr Ameen Ali Abro, Dean Faculty of Law Advocate Jhamat Jethanand, the Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and the Director Sindh University Testing Services Dr Riaz Ahmad Memon visited the blocks to review arrangements.

The result of entry test was announced on the same day and has been uploaded on university's official website.