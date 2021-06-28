SU conducts pre-entry test for admissions to M.Phil in 13 disciplines

The University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday conducted a pre-entry test for admissions to M.Phil in 13 disciplines of Social and Natural Sciences Faculties, wherein hundreds of candidates participated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday conducted a pre-entry test for admissions to M.Phil in 13 disciplines of Social and Natural Sciences Faculties, wherein hundreds of candidates participated.

Sindh University Testing Center (SUTC) conducted entrance test for admissions to M.

Phil in English Linguistics, English Literature, business Administration, Commerce, Islamic Culture, urdu, Sindhi, Public Administration, Economics, Sociology, Muslim History, Criminology, International Relations, Political Science, Psychology, Genetics, Biotechnology, Microbiology and Biochemistry at the respective departments.

According to the Directorate Research and Graduate Studies, more than 900 candidates participated in the entrance test to try their luck for admissions.