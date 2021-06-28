UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Conducts Pre-entry Test For Admissions To M.Phil In 13 Disciplines

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:53 PM

SU conducts pre-entry test for admissions to M.Phil in 13 disciplines

The University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday conducted a pre-entry test for admissions to M.Phil in 13 disciplines of Social and Natural Sciences Faculties, wherein hundreds of candidates participated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday conducted a pre-entry test for admissions to M.Phil in 13 disciplines of Social and Natural Sciences Faculties, wherein hundreds of candidates participated.

Sindh University Testing Center (SUTC) conducted entrance test for admissions to M.

Phil in English Linguistics, English Literature, business Administration, Commerce, Islamic Culture, urdu, Sindhi, Public Administration, Economics, Sociology, Muslim History, Criminology, International Relations, Political Science, Psychology, Genetics, Biotechnology, Microbiology and Biochemistry at the respective departments.

According to the Directorate Research and Graduate Studies, more than 900 candidates participated in the entrance test to try their luck for admissions.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Jamshoro Turkish Lira Commerce Muslim Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi previews Sharjah Oasis for Techno ..

9 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s re-export trade amounted to AED467.5 bn ..

10 minutes ago

SU management reverses decision regarding admissio ..

52 seconds ago

One killed, another injured in accident

54 seconds ago

Healthcare, Lockdown, Vaccine Among Domestic Polic ..

56 seconds ago

Lavrov to Meet With Cavusoglu in Antalya on Wednes ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.