HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The University of Sindh Jamshoro on Sunday conducted the first phase pre-entry test for admissions to 70 bachelor's degree programs for the academic year 2024 in which a total of 9,240 candidates including 1,730 females participated.

SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited various examination centres set up on the campus during the test and reviewed the test process

Pro Vice-Chancellor Sidh University Main campus Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Dr. Mushtqa Ali Jareko, Director Admissions Dr. Ayaz Keerio, Dr. Arfana Begum Malah, Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr. Gulam Sarwer Ghachal. Dr. Rafique Memon, Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khambati, Dr. Naik Muhammad Shaikh, Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, Amar Sindhoo, Dr. Anila Naz Soomro, Sajid Qayoom Memon, Dr.

Sania Mushtaq and other were accompanied with Vice-Chancellor.

The entrance test started at 10.30 am and lasted for 90 minutes, for which separate examination blocks were set up for 1,730 female candidates in Bio-Chemistry, Bio-Technology and Institute of English Language and Literature while for male students 7,510 examination halls were set in Arts Faculty, Mass Communication, Zoologyy, MA Qazi Institute of Chemistry and Faculty of Engineering and Technology departments

In the first phase of the entry test, candidates from 16 districts of Sindh including Dadu, Larkana, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Kandh Kot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Karachi, Tharparkar, Thatta and Sujawal besides candidates of Punjab, Balochistan, KPK and Gilgit Baltistan also participated.