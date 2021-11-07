UrduPoint.com

SU Conducts Second Phase Pre-entry Test For Admissions In Bachelors

SU conducts second phase pre-entry test for admissions in Bachelors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The process of conducting pre-entry test in 57 disciplines of Bachelor degree programme for academic session 2022 in University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses has been completed after conducting the second phase on Sunday.

A total of 8377 candidates including 6540 male and 1647 female appeared in the pre-entry test which was conducted in different institutes and departments of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

Besides, the university management has also allowed those candidates to appear in the second phase who applied for admission but could not appear in the first phase of the test.

The test was conducted by Sindh University Testing Centre and the varsity management had formed various committees to facilitate the appearing candidates, the university spokesman informed and added that Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro along with academic heads and officers also visited the centre and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the committees.

