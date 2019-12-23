UrduPoint.com
SU Decides Strict Measures To Ensure Transparency In Annual Exams

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The management of University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has decided to take strict measures to ensure transparency in annual examinations to be held in the month of January 2020 in all affiliated colleges of the varsity.

A meeting, in this regard, was held on Monday under the chair of Controller Examination Ghulam Murtaza Sial and was attended by all sectional heads and related officials to review arrangements for holding transparent annual examinations.

The meeting also decided to ensure strict implementation on the directives of honourable Sindh High Court for holding of transparent and fair annual examinations.

Controller Examination Ghulam Murtaza Sial said the meeting had decided to monitor examination centres through CCTV cameras while candidates would not be allowed to enter into examination centre with mobile phones.

He said all principals of the affiliated colleges would be bounded to set up a special counter outside of the examination centres to collect mobile phones from the candidates before entering into the exam halls and issue them receipts so that they could get their cell phones back after completion of their paper.

The meeting also decided that only teachers would be assigned on invigilation duties during examination.

The schedule of annual examination 2019 would be announced soon while candidates had been given final opportunity to submit their examination forms by December with late fee of Rs 5,000 after which no exam form would be accepted.

