SU decides to close evening programmes in five academic disciplines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to close evening programmes in five academic disciplines due to insufficient enrollment of students and provide opportunity to present enrolled students of the said closed programmes to opt other disciplines if they wanted to continue their studies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to close evening programmes in five academic disciplines due to insufficient enrollment of students and provide opportunity to present enrolled students of the said closed programmes to opt other disciplines if they wanted to continue their studies.

The decision to this effect has been made in the meeting of Deans of Faculties which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Tuesday.

The Director Admissions while briefing the meeting that less than 50 students got admissions in the evening programmes of B.A. Sociology, B.B.A. (Old Campus), B.

S. Botany, B.S. Mathematics against one hundred each allocated seats and Applied Linguistics against 150 allocated seats therefore the evening programme cannot be started in these disciplines.

The meeting decided to grant opportunity to those students who submitted admission fee for admission in these five disciplines to opt the subjects of Public Administration, Media and Communication Studies, English Language and Literature (Old Campus), Physics, Zoology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Computer Science (Main Campus), Criminology and Banking and Finance. If the students do not agree to get admission in above disciplines, they can apply for refund of their deposited fees.