SU Decides To Conduct On-campus Exams From February 8

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

SU decides to conduct on-campus exams from February 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :: The Controller of Examinations (Semester) Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Friday, informed that the university management has decided to conduct physical examinations of second semesters from the improver and failure students of all the batches with strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.   He said the phase-wise examinations would start from February 8, 2021 and the final year students of all the batches of BS and Masters would be given an opportunity to appear.

The semester exams starting from February 8 will continue by February 13, 2021.   According to details, the semester examinations of third year students will be conducted from February 15 to 20, 2021, second year students from February 22 to February 27 while the first year students will be able to give their papers on the campus from March 1 to March 6, 2021.

  The final year students studying in BS or Masters degree programmes can submit their online examinations forms by logging on to their LMS account from February 1 to February 7, while the students of first, second and third year could do the same from February 1 to February 12, 2021.  The Controller of Examinations has advised the students of final year to come to the varsity campus from February 1 and meet their faculty members and supervisors in order to seek necessary guidance from them about their projects, thesis and assignments.

More Stories From Pakistan

