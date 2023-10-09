Open Menu

SU Decides To Conduct Pre-entry Test For Admissions In Bachelor Degree Programme In Two Phases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 07:15 PM

The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to conduct a pre-entry test for admissions in bachelor degree programme for Academic Session 2024 in two phases on October 22 and 29, 2023

According to the university spokesman, the decision to this effect has been made in a meeting which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Monday.

On the basis of the reports, which submitted by the conveners of different sub-committees formed by the university management for admissions in all disciplines of bachelor's degree programme, the meeting also extended the last date for online submission of admission forms up to October 16, 2023.

On the recommendations of the conveners of the sub-committees, the meeting also made decision for effective security, seating, parking and transport arrangements on both days of the pre-entry test.

