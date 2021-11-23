SU decides to conduct semester examinations from November 30

The administration of University of Sindh Jamshoro in a high level meeting on Tuesday decided conduct second semester examinations from November 30, 2021 at Allama I. I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro and all its other campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The administration of University of Sindh Jamshoro in a high level meeting on Tuesday decided conduct second semester examinations from November 30, 2021 at Allama I. I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro and all its other campuses.

The meeting of focal persons of different campuses, deans of faculties, directors of centers and institutes and departmental heads of University of Sindh Jamshoro chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has decided to conduct second semester examinations from November 30, 2021 at Allama I. I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro and all its campuses.

The meeting approved setting a deadline of November 29, 2021 for the students to deposit their annual fees so they could appear in the examinations.

The meeting also decided that students would get 10-10 marks for attendance and assignment, however, there would be 30 marks for mid-term and 50 marks for semester examinations.

Addressing the participants, the Vice-Chancellor said that due to a 20 percent increment in salaries in July, the financial burden on the university had increased to Rs 510 million annually. He announced that a 10 percent increment would be issued to pensioners from this month despite difficult financial constraints.

He assured that the present service and retired employees would also be paid the difference of the increments once the special grant