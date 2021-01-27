SU decides to start fresh allotment in boys hostels

The management of University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro has decided to start fresh allotment of rooms in boys hostel for those interested students who got admission in academic year 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ):The management of University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro has decided to start fresh allotment of rooms in boys hostel for those interested students who got admission in academic year 2021.

According to an announcement here on Wednesday, the interested students can obtain forms for hostel allotment from February 1 and submit the same up to February 19.

The students have been advised to download hostel allotment forms and challan from university's official website and submit the challan of Rs 100 in any branch of Habib Bank Limited.