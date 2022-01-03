UrduPoint.com

SU Declares Results Of LLB (Part-I) Annual Exams 2019

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 09:25 PM

SU declares results of LLB (Part-I) annual exams 2019

The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr Sirajul Haq Kandhro Monday announced the results of LLB (Part-I) annual examinations 2019 held in September 2021

According to announcement, a total of 2709 students were appeared in the annual examinations of LLB Part-I, of them 2060 have been declared successful while 391 candidates termed as fail in the exams.

According to announcement, a total of 2709 students were appeared in the annual examinations of LLB Part-I, of them 2060 have been declared successful while 391 candidates termed as fail in the exams.

A total of 109 candidates have been declared absent while the results of 148 candidates have been withheld for different reasons.

