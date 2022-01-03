SU declares results of LLB (Part-I) annual exams 2019

The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr Sirajul Haq Kandhro Monday announced the results of LLB (Part-I) annual examinations 2019 held in September 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr Sirajul Haq Kandhro Monday announced the results of LLB (Part-I) annual examinations 2019 held in September 2021.

According to announcement, a total of 2709 students were appeared in the annual examinations of LLB Part-I, of them 2060 have been declared successful while 391 candidates termed as fail in the exams.

A total of 109 candidates have been declared absent while the results of 148 candidates have been withheld for different reasons.